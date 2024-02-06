Southeast art students contribute mural to Stevie's Steakburger

Stevieï¿½s Steakburger at 600 Broadway is getting a face-lift with the help of Southeast Missouri State University art students.
Jordan Compas, marketing coordinator for Stevieï¿½s Steakburger, said the restaurant is being renovated. It will include a ï¿½tweakï¿½ to the menus, aesthetic changes to the exterior, an ï¿½all new staff,ï¿½ and a nearly 40-foot mural ï¿½ ï¿½Symbols, Signs, Yours and Mineï¿½ ï¿½ painted on the drive-thru walls by Southeast students. Compas expects the restaurant to reopen in early August.
ï¿½Weï¿½re just trying to redo Stevieï¿½s completely and make it a place where people want to go to enjoy the food and atmosphere,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½The mural was finished [last] week.ï¿½
Compas reached out to Southeast associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Miller, she said, and he agreed to make the mural his summer class project.
ï¿½There were 12 students, and they took turns doing it,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It was just kind of a volunteer work; we just bought the supplies. It was a good learning experience for them.ï¿½
Miller said he, 11 students and a Southeast alumnus helped to complete the mural in five nonconsecutive days.
An ï¿½organic quilt ideaï¿½ was decided, Miller said, with each student having at least a square, rectangle or cube to work on.
He said the project focused on ï¿½using the palette and basic design to unify the piece.ï¿½
ï¿½Itï¿½s very eclectic and I think thatï¿½s the fun part of it,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½Thereï¿½s lots going on and lots to see it in.ï¿½
The project was coordinated to work with Millerï¿½s painting workshop that ran from the middle of June to last week, he said.
ï¿½There were a couple days we were just trying to avoid the rain. And there ended up being a couple days where it was pretty humid and muggy out there,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½I broke it into two shifts of five to six students. At the very end, we all went out as one group to push it over the edge.ï¿½
Miller said the mural did present challenges, such as it being a south-facing wall that catches sun all day. On top of that, he said, itï¿½s on an angle.
Luckily, one of Millerï¿½s students is something of an engineer, he said, who constructed ï¿½these great containersï¿½ they applied rubber on the bottom of so they could rest on the angle and hold the paint cans.
ï¿½Or else, someone wouldï¿½ve had to literally be there holding the can for somebody while they work,ï¿½ he said.
The mural evolved as it progressed, Miller said, and Stevieï¿½s Steakburger was ï¿½really open to the idea of it being a project for students,ï¿½ he said.
ï¿½We might do the other section next summer as a project,ï¿½ Miller said.
