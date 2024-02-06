All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2018

Southeast art students contribute mural to Stevie's Steakburger

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Southeast Missouri State University art students complete a mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Justin Miller

Stevieï¿½s Steakburger at 600 Broadway is getting a face-lift with the help of Southeast Missouri State University art students.

Jordan Compas, marketing coordinator for Stevieï¿½s Steakburger, said the restaurant is being renovated. It will include a ï¿½tweakï¿½ to the menus, aesthetic changes to the exterior, an ï¿½all new staff,ï¿½ and a nearly 40-foot mural ï¿½ ï¿½Symbols, Signs, Yours and Mineï¿½ ï¿½ painted on the drive-thru walls by Southeast students. Compas expects the restaurant to reopen in early August.

ï¿½Weï¿½re just trying to redo Stevieï¿½s completely and make it a place where people want to go to enjoy the food and atmosphere,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½The mural was finished [last] week.ï¿½

Compas reached out to Southeast associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Miller, she said, and he agreed to make the mural his summer class project.

ï¿½There were 12 students, and they took turns doing it,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It was just kind of a volunteer work; we just bought the supplies. It was a good learning experience for them.ï¿½

Southeast Missouri State University art students, from left, Sara Hoefer, Logan Blankenship, associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Henry Miller, student Nick Jakubeck, Terry Davis, Brendan McGraw , Alyscia Travis, Taylor Holthaus , Michael Copeland , Scott Stuhldreher, Brooke Kuehny, Haile Wilson (Not pictured: student Jessie Bennett) pose with completed mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University art students, from left, Sara Hoefer, Logan Blankenship, associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Henry Miller, student Nick Jakubeck, Terry Davis, Brendan McGraw , Alyscia Travis, Taylor Holthaus , Michael Copeland , Scott Stuhldreher, Brooke Kuehny, Haile Wilson (Not pictured: student Jessie Bennett) pose with completed mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Justin Miller

Miller said he, 11 students and a Southeast alumnus helped to complete the mural in five nonconsecutive days.

An ï¿½organic quilt ideaï¿½ was decided, Miller said, with each student having at least a square, rectangle or cube to work on.

He said the project focused on ï¿½using the palette and basic design to unify the piece.ï¿½

ï¿½Itï¿½s very eclectic and I think thatï¿½s the fun part of it,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½Thereï¿½s lots going on and lots to see it in.ï¿½

The project was coordinated to work with Millerï¿½s painting workshop that ran from the middle of June to last week, he said.

Southeast Missouri State University art students complete a mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Justin Miller

ï¿½There were a couple days we were just trying to avoid the rain. And there ended up being a couple days where it was pretty humid and muggy out there,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½I broke it into two shifts of five to six students. At the very end, we all went out as one group to push it over the edge.ï¿½

Miller said the mural did present challenges, such as it being a south-facing wall that catches sun all day. On top of that, he said, itï¿½s on an angle.

Luckily, one of Millerï¿½s students is something of an engineer, he said, who constructed ï¿½these great containersï¿½ they applied rubber on the bottom of so they could rest on the angle and hold the paint cans.

ï¿½Or else, someone wouldï¿½ve had to literally be there holding the can for somebody while they work,ï¿½ he said.

The mural evolved as it progressed, Miller said, and Stevieï¿½s Steakburger was ï¿½really open to the idea of it being a project for students,ï¿½ he said.

Southeast Missouri State University art students complete a mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Missouri State University art students complete a mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Justin Miller

ï¿½We might do the other section next summer as a project,ï¿½ Miller said.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

