Southeast art students contribute mural to Stevie's Steakburger

Stevieï¿½s Steakburger at 600 Broadway is getting a face-lift with the help of Southeast Missouri State University art students.

Jordan Compas, marketing coordinator for Stevieï¿½s Steakburger, said the restaurant is being renovated. It will include a ï¿½tweakï¿½ to the menus, aesthetic changes to the exterior, an ï¿½all new staff,ï¿½ and a nearly 40-foot mural ï¿½ ï¿½Symbols, Signs, Yours and Mineï¿½ ï¿½ painted on the drive-thru walls by Southeast students. Compas expects the restaurant to reopen in early August.

ï¿½Weï¿½re just trying to redo Stevieï¿½s completely and make it a place where people want to go to enjoy the food and atmosphere,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½The mural was finished [last] week.ï¿½

Compas reached out to Southeast associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Miller, she said, and he agreed to make the mural his summer class project.

ï¿½There were 12 students, and they took turns doing it,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½It was just kind of a volunteer work; we just bought the supplies. It was a good learning experience for them.ï¿½

Southeast Missouri State University art students, from left, Sara Hoefer, Logan Blankenship, associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Henry Miller, student Nick Jakubeck, Terry Davis, Brendan McGraw , Alyscia Travis, Taylor Holthaus , Michael Copeland , Scott Stuhldreher, Brooke Kuehny, Haile Wilson (Not pictured: student Jessie Bennett) pose with completed mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau. Submitted by Justin Miller

Miller said he, 11 students and a Southeast alumnus helped to complete the mural in five nonconsecutive days.

An ï¿½organic quilt ideaï¿½ was decided, Miller said, with each student having at least a square, rectangle or cube to work on.

He said the project focused on ï¿½using the palette and basic design to unify the piece.ï¿½

ï¿½Itï¿½s very eclectic and I think thatï¿½s the fun part of it,ï¿½ Miller said. ï¿½Thereï¿½s lots going on and lots to see it in.ï¿½