Southeast art students contribute mural to Stevie's Steakburger

Stevie�s Steakburger at 600 Broadway is getting a face-lift with the help of Southeast Missouri State University art students.

Jordan Compas, marketing coordinator for Stevie�s Steakburger, said the restaurant is being renovated. It will include a �tweak� to the menus, aesthetic changes to the exterior, an �all new staff,� and a nearly 40-foot mural � �Symbols, Signs, Yours and Mine� � painted on the drive-thru walls by Southeast students. Compas expects the restaurant to reopen in early August.

�We�re just trying to redo Stevie�s completely and make it a place where people want to go to enjoy the food and atmosphere,� she said. �The mural was finished [last] week.�

Compas reached out to Southeast associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Miller, she said, and he agreed to make the mural his summer class project.

�There were 12 students, and they took turns doing it,� she said. �It was just kind of a volunteer work; we just bought the supplies. It was a good learning experience for them.�

Southeast Missouri State University art students, from left, Sara Hoefer, Logan Blankenship, associate professor and exhibitions coordinator Justin Henry Miller, student Nick Jakubeck, Terry Davis, Brendan McGraw , Alyscia Travis, Taylor Holthaus , Michael Copeland , Scott Stuhldreher, Brooke Kuehny, Haile Wilson (Not pictured: student Jessie Bennett) pose with completed mural at Stevie's Steakburger in Cape Girardeau. Submitted by Justin Miller

Miller said he, 11 students and a Southeast alumnus helped to complete the mural in five nonconsecutive days.

An �organic quilt idea� was decided, Miller said, with each student having at least a square, rectangle or cube to work on.

He said the project focused on �using the palette and basic design to unify the piece.�

�It�s very eclectic and I think that�s the fun part of it,� Miller said. �There�s lots going on and lots to see it in.�