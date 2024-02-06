Southeast Arrow hosts virtual MCMA Awards Ceremony, wins 18 awards

The Arrow, Southeast Missouri State University's student newspaper, won 18 awards while hosting the 2020 Missouri College Media Association (MCMA) Awards Ceremony, according to a university news release.

Originally scheduled for April 3 and 4 at Southeast, organizers and members of the MCMA executive committee shifted the two-day conference to a Facebook Live virtual awards ceremony Tuesday.

Among the Arrow's awards were four first-place awards, six second-place awards, five third-place awards and three honorable mentions.

"I believe our wins reflect our students' ability to tell stories across platforms," Tamara Zellars Buck, faculty advisor to the Arrow and multimedia journalism coordinator in Southeast's Department of Mass Media, said in the release. "Specifically, we were recognized for photojournalism; in-depth, investigative, sports and feature writing; page design; and multimedia storytelling. Our students are able to learn and practice journalism in all of its forms, and they're able to specialize their talents on a daily basis via the Arrow."

The Arrow's special report titled "Budget Breakdown" earned two first-place awards in Investigative Reporting and Special Section or Supplement. "Budget Breakdown" was a special report detailing the University's budget over the past five years, and was produced as a special project by students in the Media Management course to showcase the skills of advertising and journalism majors.

"Our 'Budget Breakdown' special report was such a huge collaborative effort, and I am so happy that we were recognized for it," Zach Tate, Arrow editor, said in the release. "There was a lot of hard work and dedication put into that, and I have to tip my hat to Dr. Buck and professor Mike Simmons. They pushed our students from day one in the fall, and without them, it's hard to say what the result would have been. They put the pressure on, and our students responded with award-winning work."