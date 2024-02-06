Southeast announces changes to fall 2020 commencement

Southeast Missouri State University announced revised plans for fall 2020 commencement, which will include in-person events and the inclusion of spring and summer 2020 graduates.
Fall commencement was rescheduled from its original Dec. 19 date to Nov. 21 to better align with the conclusion of in-person classes. In-person instruction will end Nov. 24 and will begin remotely Nov. 30, concluding with online final exams.
For spring and summer 2020 graduates, the originally-planned, in-person commencement was canceled because of increasing COVID-19 concerns. The graduates will have the opportunity to return to campus for in-person commencement Nov. 14.
“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, but our students have remained resilient, and we are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” Southeast president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “Many of our spring and summer graduates expressed interest in their own ceremony, something we were unfortunately unable to do in May, but are committed to hosting this November. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to campus and to honor their achievements.”
Commencement will still take place in the Show Me Center with some changes from previous years. All commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed. Anyone who plans to attend in-person will be expected to social distance and wear a face covering.
Details about commencement times, regalia and speakers have not been released, but updates are expected in the coming weeks.
More information may be found at www.semo.edu/commencement.
