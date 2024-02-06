All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 25, 2020

Southeast announces changes to fall 2020 commencement

Southeast Missouri State University announced revised plans for fall 2020 commencement, which will include in-person events and the inclusion of spring and summer 2020 graduates. Fall commencement was rescheduled from its original Dec. 19 date to Nov. 21 to better align with the conclusion of in-person classes. In-person instruction will end Nov. 24 and will begin remotely Nov. 30, concluding with online final exams...

Southeast Arrow
Students gather for Southeast Missouri State University's winter commencement ceremony Dec. 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Students gather for Southeast Missouri State University's winter commencement ceremony Dec. 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Brook Holford ~ Southeast Arrow, file

Southeast Missouri State University announced revised plans for fall 2020 commencement, which will include in-person events and the inclusion of spring and summer 2020 graduates.

Fall commencement was rescheduled from its original Dec. 19 date to Nov. 21 to better align with the conclusion of in-person classes. In-person instruction will end Nov. 24 and will begin remotely Nov. 30, concluding with online final exams.

For spring and summer 2020 graduates, the originally-planned, in-person commencement was canceled because of increasing COVID-19 concerns. The graduates will have the opportunity to return to campus for in-person commencement Nov. 14.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The challenges brought on by the pandemic are like none before faced, but our students have remained resilient, and we are excited to acknowledge their spirit and accomplishments,” Southeast president Carlos Vargas said in a news release. “Many of our spring and summer graduates expressed interest in their own ceremony, something we were unfortunately unable to do in May, but are committed to hosting this November. We are looking forward to welcoming them back to campus and to honor their achievements.”

Commencement will still take place in the Show Me Center with some changes from previous years. All commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed. Anyone who plans to attend in-person will be expected to social distance and wear a face covering.

Details about commencement times, regalia and speakers have not been released, but updates are expected in the coming weeks.

More information may be found at www.semo.edu/commencement.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy