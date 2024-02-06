All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 27, 2021
Southeast and graduate launch coffee product to support school
Coffee drinkers have another way to support Southeast Missouri State University during the current Homecoming Week, thanks to a partnership between SEMO and The Ground-A-Bout coffeehouse. Southeast and the coffeehouse launched Redhawk Roast on Monday in 16-ounce custom-designed bags -- available in both whole bean and ground varieties...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Bob Schooley, co-founder of The Ground-A-Bout, displays a 16-ounce bag of Redhawk Roast on Tuesday at his coffeehouse in Jackson. A portion of each purchase will go to support Schooley's alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University.
Bob Schooley, co-founder of The Ground-A-Bout, displays a 16-ounce bag of Redhawk Roast on Tuesday at his coffeehouse in Jackson. A portion of each purchase will go to support Schooley's alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University.Jeff Long

Coffee drinkers have another way to support Southeast Missouri State University during the current Homecoming Week, thanks to a partnership between SEMO and The Ground-A-Bout coffeehouse.

Southeast and the coffeehouse launched Redhawk Roast on Monday in 16-ounce custom-designed bags -- available in both whole bean and ground varieties.

A portion of the proceeds from each coffee bag sold will go to Southeast.

"The university's royalty generated on the sale of officially licensed products is 12%," Nate Saverino, Southeast associate athletic director for external affairs, told the Southeast Missourian.

The coffee, a medium roast, will be served at the SEMO Foundation Copper Dome dinner Friday and at a university's alumni association reception Saturday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bags may be purchased at the Southeast Bookstore located in the University Center on the Cape Girardeau campus and at both The Ground-A-Bout locations: in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau and in Jackson at 107 E. Adams St.

SEMO officials say efforts are being made to increase local distribution of Redhawk Roast to additional retailers.

"Receiving a call about this project was a real honor," said Bob Schooley, The Ground-A-Bout co-founder and owner.

"A collaboration between two great entities is always a win-win. Being an alumnus of SEMO, this partnership makes sense as a way to continue weaving the tapestry that makes this community so special," Schooley said.

According to a news release, Redhawk Roast is made from single-origin coffee beans from the Cerrado Mineiro region of southeastern Brazil with beans roasted every few days at The Ground-A-Bout's Jackson location "to ensure ultimate freshness."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy