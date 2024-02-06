Southeast and graduate launch coffee product to support school

Coffee drinkers have another way to support Southeast Missouri State University during the current Homecoming Week, thanks to a partnership between SEMO and The Ground-A-Bout coffeehouse.

Southeast and the coffeehouse launched Redhawk Roast on Monday in 16-ounce custom-designed bags -- available in both whole bean and ground varieties.

A portion of the proceeds from each coffee bag sold will go to Southeast.

"The university's royalty generated on the sale of officially licensed products is 12%," Nate Saverino, Southeast associate athletic director for external affairs, told the Southeast Missourian.

The coffee, a medium roast, will be served at the SEMO Foundation Copper Dome dinner Friday and at a university's alumni association reception Saturday.