Southeast and graduate launch coffee product to support school

Coffee drinkers have another way to support Southeast Missouri State University during the current Homecoming Week, thanks to a partnership between SEMO and The Ground-A-Bout coffeehouse.
Southeast and the coffeehouse launched Redhawk Roast on Monday in 16-ounce custom-designed bags -- available in both whole bean and ground varieties.
A portion of the proceeds from each coffee bag sold will go to Southeast.
"The university's royalty generated on the sale of officially licensed products is 12%," Nate Saverino, Southeast associate athletic director for external affairs, told the Southeast Missourian.
The coffee, a medium roast, will be served at the SEMO Foundation Copper Dome dinner Friday and at a university's alumni association reception Saturday.
Bags may be purchased at the Southeast Bookstore located in the University Center on the Cape Girardeau campus and at both The Ground-A-Bout locations: in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau and in Jackson at 107 E. Adams St.
SEMO officials say efforts are being made to increase local distribution of Redhawk Roast to additional retailers.
"Receiving a call about this project was a real honor," said Bob Schooley, The Ground-A-Bout co-founder and owner.
"A collaboration between two great entities is always a win-win. Being an alumnus of SEMO, this partnership makes sense as a way to continue weaving the tapestry that makes this community so special," Schooley said.
According to a news release, Redhawk Roast is made from single-origin coffee beans from the Cerrado Mineiro region of southeastern Brazil with beans roasted every few days at The Ground-A-Bout's Jackson location "to ensure ultimate freshness."