All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 25, 2019

Southeast alumna gathers school supplies for Afghan children

Southeast Missouri State University alumna Haley Seger recruits students from her alma mater to aid in collecting school supplies for children in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. The Army National Guard specialist works with her father Daniel Seger to make the project happen...

Maddie Meyer

Southeast Missouri State University alumna Haley Seger recruits students from her alma mater to aid in collecting school supplies for children in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.

The Army National Guard specialist works with her father, Daniel Seger, to make the project happen.

Southeast alumna Haley Seger poses with a cutout of her father Daniel, who has been serving as an advisor to the Afghan police since 2012.
Southeast alumna Haley Seger poses with a cutout of her father Daniel, who has been serving as an advisor to the Afghan police since 2012.Jelani Days ~ Southeast Arrow

Daniel, a former Cape Girardeau police officer, has been in Afghanistan since 2012, where he spends six to eight consecutive months at a time as an advisor to the Afghan police.

In his first year, Daniel said he met Sgt. Saleem Gul, who told him about the need for school supplies in the Nangarhar province. He explained the schools there had been gutted by bombs, and in some areas, the Taliban would still not allow girls to attend school.

On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that despite being one of the country's most criticized security forces, police in Afghanistan are the "hardest hit" in the "relentless attacks" by the Taliban and Islamic State insurgents. Such attacks have resulted in 70% of all casualties among government forces, according to the AP.

Back in the States, Haley does what she can to help the children living in the midst of a war-torn area.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said collecting the supplies felt like the right thing to do, so she took to the 'Living at Southeast' Facebook page -- a public group that exists as a resource for university students and staff to network and share information -- to enlist some help. There, Haley began calling on students to donate in any way they could. She also posted pictures of the tents in which children attended school because their school building didn't exist anymore.

"Education to me and my family is very important," Haley said. "Knowing that there are kids out there who can't get an education because of stuff we take for granted blew my mind, and I knew I needed to do something about this."

Although this isn't an official program, the father-daughter duo — with the support of the students at Southeast — have helped more than 150 Afghan children by supplying books, paper and pencils.

Haley has sent three packages, each weighing 75 pounds, to Sgt. Gul in Afghanistan, who then distributes the contents to various schools around the province.

Sgt. Saleem Gul distributes school supplies to an all-boys school in Afghanistan.
Sgt. Saleem Gul distributes school supplies to an all-boys school in Afghanistan.Submitted by Haley Seger

Daniel said there's always a need for supplies, and the children are "tickled" by anything they receive from Southeast students.

"This was definitely a community effort," Haley said. "I wouldn't have been able to do this without the students."

Donations are accepted at the Office of Military and Veteran Services, room 302 in the University Center. Haley can be reached by Facebook Messenger for additional information.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy