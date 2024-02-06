Southeast alumna gathers school supplies for Afghan children

Southeast Missouri State University alumna Haley Seger recruits students from her alma mater to aid in collecting school supplies for children in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.

The Army National Guard specialist works with her father, Daniel Seger, to make the project happen.

Southeast alumna Haley Seger poses with a cutout of her father Daniel, who has been serving as an advisor to the Afghan police since 2012. Jelani Days ~ Southeast Arrow

Daniel, a former Cape Girardeau police officer, has been in Afghanistan since 2012, where he spends six to eight consecutive months at a time as an advisor to the Afghan police.

In his first year, Daniel said he met Sgt. Saleem Gul, who told him about the need for school supplies in the Nangarhar province. He explained the schools there had been gutted by bombs, and in some areas, the Taliban would still not allow girls to attend school.

On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that despite being one of the country's most criticized security forces, police in Afghanistan are the "hardest hit" in the "relentless attacks" by the Taliban and Islamic State insurgents. Such attacks have resulted in 70% of all casualties among government forces, according to the AP.

Back in the States, Haley does what she can to help the children living in the midst of a war-torn area.