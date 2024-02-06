Southbound U.S. 61 to close for paving

As part of the U.S. 61 overlay project through the City of Jackson, Missouri Department of Transportation contractor crews will close the southbound lane only of U.S. 61, from Route D/Independence Street to Madison Street. The work will begin today and continue for 15 calendar days, according to a MoDOT news release. Northbound traffic will not be affected by the paving work. The release states the detour route for traffic will be Route D/Independence to Farmington Street to Highway 72.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
