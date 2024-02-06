All sections
NewsJuly 17, 2019

Southbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Southeast Missourian

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge at mile marker 80 in Benton, Missouri. According to the MoDOT news release, the work will be done July 29 through Aug. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
