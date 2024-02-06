Southbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge maintenance
Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge at mile marker 89. A MoDOT news release says the work will be Sept. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 888-275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
