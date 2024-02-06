South Sprigg Street renovation project kicks off in March

The City of Cape Girardeau announced renovations on South Sprigg Street from Highway 74 to Southern Expressway will begin in early March.

The $1.52 million project is funded by the Transportation Trust Fund 6. According to a City of Cape Girardeau news release, the renovations will be led by Fronabarger Concreters, including the removal and replacement of curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

City engineer Jake Garrard said the work will be similar to the current Lexington Avenue project in that there will be "extensive patchwork, if necessary". He said one difference between the projects is that South Sprigg Street is an asphalt road and not concrete.

"The areas that need it, we'll dig all the way down to the ground underneath, make sure we have a good, great subgrade," Garrard said. "We'll reasphalt it overall. We'll mill it, we'll overlay it so it'll be fresh new asphalt. Ride really smooth."

He said with concrete, sections have to be ripped out, new concrete has to be poured, and then it has to sit. Garrard said that when some of the underlying asphalt is exposed, the road is still usable, unlike concrete.

He said that part of the renovations will include bringing all the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Garrard said in addition to an improved road surface and sidewalks, there is a water main that will be replaced. According to the release, the water main is 104 years old.