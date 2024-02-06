South Sprigg Street bridge in Cape reopens

The bridge on South Sprigg Street is open to traffic.
Sinkholes and needed repairs closed the bridge in 2013, according to a city of Cape Girardeau news release.
The road reopened at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.
For more information, contact Cape Girardeau Public Works at (573) 339-6351.
