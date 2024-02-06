South Side Farms groundbreaking planned for early next year

South Side Farms, the Saint Francis Foundation's ambitious revitalization project for southern Cape Girardeau, will break ground in early 2023, foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth said.

Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development — one member did abstain from the vote.

"It's exciting seeing something that can be this beneficial to the south side, and to the community as a whole, come together," Wilferth said.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has approved every element of the project, Wilferth said. The housing and child care portion was the last to be approved.

South Side Farms has been more than two and a half years in the making, with the goal of increasing the overall health of South Cape Girardeau by helping provide proper food, education and health care, among other things, to the area. The development will encompass 16 acres, and eventually contain a farm, grocery store, health clinic, restaurant and affordable housing.

The idea for the project started six years ago, when the south side was declared a food desert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most of the necessities — grocery stores, hospitals, etc. — in Cape Girardeau are north of Highway 74.