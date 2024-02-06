South Side Farms continues work, names new executive director

South Side Farms, a community-led urban farm at 900 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau, has announced the hiring of its first executive director.

Maurice Theriot, a master gardener at Lincoln University of Missouri in Jefferson City, will begin his new role with South Side Farms on Wednesday, May 1.

The farm’s director of operations and project manager, Wyky Jean, said the board of directors was wowed by Theriot’s leadership presence and communication style.

“I think Maurice might be overqualified for the role, when you look at his resume and look at his experience,” Jean said. “He has a great background in finance and also a master’s in business administration. His heart and his passion is in eating healthy and teaching everybody else that they can have a green thumb.”

Theriot had previously started a faith-based educational initiative to educate people on becoming less resilient on corporate supply chains. As someone who had prior experience teaching others about farming, he became the ideal candidate out of the half dozen or so applicants.

“I think that’s just what we need from a captain, from a quarterback, to take South Side Farms to where we think it can go for our region,” Jean said.

Theriot, as someone with a business degree and financial acumen, would have the ability not only to raise money for the farm but to make sure it is sustainable as well.