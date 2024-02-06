South Old Orchard Road to close overnight tonight

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 — Center Junction — between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will cause an overnight closure of Old Orchard Road, south of U.S. 61, tonight.

According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Old Orchard Road will be closed south of U.S. 61 for the relocation of a signal pole. The work will begin at 8:30 p.m. today and will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday. Previously planned overnight closures of U.S. 61 for interstate bridge work have been completed, the release said.