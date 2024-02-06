South Old Orchard Road to close overnight tonight

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 — Center Junction — between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will cause an overnight closure of Old Orchard Road, south of U.S. 61, tonight.
According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Old Orchard Road will be closed south of U.S. 61 for the relocation of a signal pole. The work will begin at 8:30 p.m. today and will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday. Previously planned overnight closures of U.S. 61 for interstate bridge work have been completed, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
