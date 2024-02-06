Sounds of the Season's 25th concert features past performances

The 25th annual Sounds of the Season concert, sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, will be a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than the usual live performance, this year’s event will be a televised version of past performances hand-picked by the event’s creator, Jerry Ford.

“I went back for the last three years and looked at all the videos,” Ford said. “I then decided who to feature based on the quality of their performance. (I chose) different kinds of acts that have a variety of different musical styles to come up with something I thought people would enjoy.“

Ford started the annual benefit concert in 1995 to honor his younger brother, Don, who was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. Ford and his brother became close through their shared love of music and performing together.

“We were close, extremely close,” Ford said, “because music, among other things, was kind of the main draw for both of us. We had a lot of fun, and accomplished a lot of good things in music. That was why we ended up being as close as we were.