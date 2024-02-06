Sounds for Hounds benefit concert draws 380

ABOVE: Steve Schaffner performs Saturday at a benefit concert, "Sounds for Hounds," for the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 unit at Bedell Performance Hall. The Jerry Ford Orchestra headlined the event, which drew 380 people. BELOW: The Jerry Ford Orchestra opens the "Sounds for Hounds" benefit with a Glenn Miller big-band tune, "In the Mood."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.