All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 6, 2022

Sotomayor sees good in colleagues despite differences

ST. LOUIS -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday even though her views often differ from her colleagues', she realizes "there's good in every one of them." The 67-year-old justice spoke to a crowd of around 3,000 students, faculty and staff at Washington University in St. Louis. Sotomayor didn't deliver a speech but answered questions from chancellor Andrew D. Martin and from students...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at an event Tuesday moderated by Washington University chancellor Andrew D. Martin, left, at Washington University in St. Louis.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at an event Tuesday moderated by Washington University chancellor Andrew D. Martin, left, at Washington University in St. Louis.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday even though her views often differ from her colleagues', she realizes "there's good in every one of them."

The 67-year-old justice spoke to a crowd of around 3,000 students, faculty and staff at Washington University in St. Louis. Sotomayor didn't deliver a speech but answered questions from chancellor Andrew D. Martin and from students.

Sotomayor's appearance came amid hearings on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would become the first Black female Supreme Court justice. Sotomayor didn't address the process and there were no questions about Jackson.

But the issue of political polarization came up, prompting a long sigh from Sotomayor.

"There's a lot of screaming between people," she said, drawing laughs when she said she often has different views than some of her colleagues, "probably the majority right now." Conservatives outnumber liberals on the court 6-3, with one of the liberals, Stephen Breyer, set to retire.

Sotomayor harkened back to lessons learned from her mother, who died in July and taught her to find and bring out the best in people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I try very, very hard to see the good in them, because there's good in every one of them," she said.

Sotomayor, the court's first Latina justice, was nominated by President Barack Obama and has served on the Supreme Court since 2009. She rarely speaks in public but appeared at ease during her St. Louis appearance, walking among the crowd, sometimes shaking hands or offering a pat on the shoulder as she answered questions.

Sotomayor's comments came a day after Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced they would vote to confirm Jackson, all but assuring President Joe Biden's nominee will reach the historic milestone. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said last week she would back Jackson, who would become the sixth female justice in the court's more than 200-year history.

Though not directly addressing Jackson's nomination, Sotomayor recalled navigating her own nomination.

"When I was being nominated, people said I wasn't smart enough to be on the Supreme Court," Sotomayor, a graduate of Princeton and Yale Law School. "It felt like, 'What's enough, and when is it enough?'"

She offered advice for those who encounter racism.

"You have to be part of what educates them," she said. "You have to be part of what talks with them and brings out from them the best in themselves in order for them to listen to what you're trying to say."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy