Sotomayor sees good in colleagues despite differences

ST. LOUIS -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Tuesday even though her views often differ from her colleagues', she realizes "there's good in every one of them."

The 67-year-old justice spoke to a crowd of around 3,000 students, faculty and staff at Washington University in St. Louis. Sotomayor didn't deliver a speech but answered questions from chancellor Andrew D. Martin and from students.

Sotomayor's appearance came amid hearings on the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would become the first Black female Supreme Court justice. Sotomayor didn't address the process and there were no questions about Jackson.

But the issue of political polarization came up, prompting a long sigh from Sotomayor.

"There's a lot of screaming between people," she said, drawing laughs when she said she often has different views than some of her colleagues, "probably the majority right now." Conservatives outnumber liberals on the court 6-3, with one of the liberals, Stephen Breyer, set to retire.

Sotomayor harkened back to lessons learned from her mother, who died in July and taught her to find and bring out the best in people.