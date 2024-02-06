SOS: Glenn House in need of repairs

The two-story Victorian-era Glenn House has stood tall overlooking the Mississippi River for 136 years. But as of late, its future as a museum is uncertain because of excessive water damage, overwhelming moisture levels, chipping paint, wood rot and crumbling bricks — all requiring repair that outweighs current funding.

Edwin Branch Deane constructed the house at 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, in 1883 for his daughter, Lulu, and her husband, David A. Glenn. The couple remained in the home until 1915, when the John J. Hunter family took occupancy until 1953. Sylvester Doggett and his wife purchased the home before ownership was transferred to Robert Erlbacher and his wife, according to Southeast Missourian files.

The house was presented to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau in 1969.

Its downstairs parlor, library, dining room, kitchen and upstairs bedrooms contain beatifically adorned carpentry, wallpaper and period-specific relics — but what’s dilapidating underneath all that beauty is what’s worrying Glenn House board president Christy Mershon and other board members.

Why keep it around?

“Most of our visitors are kids, there aren’t a lot of places like this, there aren’t a lot of places where you can interact,” Mershon said. “I don’t want kids to ever leave here and what they remember is, ‘Don’t touch, back away, don’t do, no, you can’t.’”

Mershon said she wants children to remember, “The experience of seeing that kids played with stuff that’s a lot like the stuff they play with today. It’s OK to interact.”

Mershon said, “So we’ve spent a lot of time making the house alive. But how do we keep it standing for the next generation?”

In need of repairs

Josh Hepler, a Southeast Missouri State University historic preservation student, volunteers his time overseeing the Glenn House and property. He said he sees the preservation of the structure as a necessity because it’s “a place you can actually go, see and touch.”

Caretaker Josh Hepler is seen in the kitchen near an air-conditioning unit, dehumidifier and antique wood stove Thursday at the Glenn House in downtown Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

But the home can’t be renovated to today’s standards — though it would be far less expensive — and remain on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Mershon and Hepler.

Inside the structure, climate levels are an ever-growing concern.

“All that heat and humidity in here is not good,” Hepler said. “We need central air and heating; it may not be historically accurate, but to save some of these things, everything in this house we pretty much have to take care of it.”

He said the window-unit air conditioners placed in nearly every room can barely keep up with the humidity, so dehumidifiers must also be placed throughout the home.

Hepler said he “couldn’t even tell” the age of the boiler — still in use — in the basement.

“The radiators that you see aren’t decorative; those rods are what’s heating this place in the winter,” Mershon said.

And most of the electrical wiring also is original, she said.

It’s great for history, Mershon said, but horrifying when you’re a steward and “wondering when it’s going to burn down.”

Caretaker Josh Hepler admires a light fixture near the front door Thursday at the Glenn House in downtown Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

As for the landscaping, Hepler said renovating the present backyard grape arbor would cost nearly $10,000 — the weight-bearing posts are leaning and are near collapsing.