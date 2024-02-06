All sections
NewsSeptember 25, 2018

Son of Lambert's founder indicted on sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The son of the founder of Lambert's Cafe has been indicted on several sex crimes. The Springfield News- Leader reported 50-year-old Benjamin Lambert, who was previously involved in running the restaurant's Ozark, Missouri, location was indicted on five charges by a grand jury earlier this month...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The son of the founder of Lambert's Cafe has been indicted on several sex crimes.

The Springfield News- Leader reported 50-year-old Benjamin Lambert, who was previously involved in running the restaurant's Ozark, Missouri, location was indicted on five charges by a grand jury earlier this month.

Prosecutors said Lambert had a nude photo of a child posing in front of a mirror at his home. The charges relate to actions in 2015.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lambert was arrested last week and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

Lambert's Cafe said Ben Lambert has not been active in managing the store in recent years. The business said it would cooperate with authorities and doesn't condone the behavior Lambert is accused of.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

