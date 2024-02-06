Son of Lambert's founder indicted on sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The son of the founder of Lambert's Cafe has been indicted on several sex crimes.

The Springfield News- Leader reported 50-year-old Benjamin Lambert, who was previously involved in running the restaurant's Ozark, Missouri, location was indicted on five charges by a grand jury earlier this month.

Prosecutors said Lambert had a nude photo of a child posing in front of a mirror at his home. The charges relate to actions in 2015.