May 24, 2019

Someone breaks into home, takes nothing, gives it good scrub

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man's home last week didn't take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless. Nate Roman said when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there. ...

Associated Press
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. -- Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man's home last week didn't take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless. Nate Roman said when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there. Nothing was missing, but the 44-year-old Roman noticed the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and the toilets scrubbed. They even crafted origami roses on the toilet paper rolls. He called the experience "weird and creepy" and contacted police. Sgt. Daniel Campbell said the department hasn't heard of similar episodes and there are no suspects. Roman said he may have left his back door unlocked and perhaps a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.

State News
