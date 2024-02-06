For three area school districts, Halloween celebrations mean fun and games, with parties and other activities set for Oct. 31, administrators said.

At Jackson public schools, communications director Merideth Pobst said elementary schools have fall parties rather than Halloween parties.

“Elementary students don’t wear costumes, just because of the distraction in the learning day,” Pobst said.

But at the middle school and junior high, costumes are allowed within guidelines, she said.

Students’ apparel must meet the school dress code, Pobst said. Beyond that, masks aren’t allowed, and any costume deemed distracting, disrespectful or derogatory also is off limits.

Face paint and hair dye are allowed, Pobst said, but must be removed by the following day.

Classrooms don’t necessarily have parties at the middle school, Pobst said, but teachers will have a theme lesson sometimes.

For example, some of the sixth-grade language-arts teachers’ lessons will be on stories by the Brothers Grimm, she said.

The middle school has a new activity this year, Pobst said. The Villas of Jackson, an assisted-living facility near the middle school, offered to have a few costumed students walk the villas to go trick-or-treating, she said.

She said the student council sponsors a costume contest, with categories including scariest, most original and funniest.

On the evening of Oct. 30, Jackson’s Future Business Leaders of America, or FBLA, will go door to door in neighborhoods throughout Jackson, asking for canned goods rather than candy, Pobst said. Proceeds are donated to the Jackson Ministerial Alliance, she said.