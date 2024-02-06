Some school districts discussing return to mask mandates

An official with the Kansas City school district says students will likely be required to wear masks when classes begin next month

Students and staff in the Kansas City public school district will likely be required to wear masks when school starts next month because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, a district official said.

No final decision has been made but Sara Williams, a COVID-19 coordinator for the district, told the school board Wednesday she is recommending students and staff wear masks -- even if they have been vaccinated -- when classes begin Aug. 23, The Kansas City Star reported.

In Columbia and St. Joseph, some teachers are also urging school leaders to consider requiring masks for the upcoming school year, as schools face an increase in COVID-19 cases about a month before most schools are scheduled to reopen.

Williams said requiring masks would follow guidance from Kansas City health officials.

"We all know we're in an upsurge with the delta variant. So we want to do everything we can to keep students, staff, families, communities safe, so that we are fully open," Williams told the board. A final recommendation is likely at the next school board meeting.

A group of 100 Kansas City area physicians signed a letter recently asking school districts to require for all students younger than 12, who are not currently eligible for the vaccine, to wear masks.

In Columbia, the teachers union's COVID Advisory Committee has asked the district to require everyone to wear masks this school year, The Columbia Tribune reported.