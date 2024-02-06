Some of region's most notable passed in 2021

A globally known entertainer. A seminal figure in the local Jewish community. A longtime high school sports official.

Those and more passed in 2021. Ten of the region's notable deaths, in alphabetical order:

The bust of the former Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regent was installed at the center of Donald L. Dickerson River Campus Commons in 2010 for his years of service to the university, and his efforts to expand opportunities at off-campus learning centers in Southeast Missouri and to construct state-of-the-art facilities, such as the River Campus. Brooke Holford

Don Dickerson, May 20

Cape Girardeau attorney and former president of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents Donald L. Dickerson, whose vision led to creation of the university's River Campus, died at his home following a lengthy illness.

"He died peacefully and had a wonderful spirit right up to the end," his wife, Jo Anne, said. "He practiced law more than 50 years, had an amazing life and accomplished so much, but the thing he was most proud of was his work with the Board of Regents and the River Campus."

He was 89 years old and had been in hospice care for some time, according to his family.

First Missouri State Bank executive vice president Jay Knudtson, who was Cape Girardeau's mayor from 2002 until 2010, credited Dickerson with pushing for the River Campus.

"I'll never forget meeting Don Dickerson early in my term as mayor when he did his version of the Martin Luther King 'I have a dream' speech about the River Campus," said Knudtson, who admitted he was initially skeptical of the plan. "As mayor, I didn't have the vision, but it was singularly his passion, his dream, to turn that otherwise blighted area into the majestic River Campus that it is today. It was his leadership and his passion as Board of Regents president that truly brought it to fruition."

Dickerson, Knudtson said, "had everyone believing it could happen."

Today, Knudtson considers the River Campus to be "on the short list of crown jewels" accomplished during his two terms as Cape Girardeau's mayor.

"The university and the entire community owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Don," he said.

Read more here and here.

Paul Friga

Paul Friga, April 8

Alfred "Paul" Friga of Chaffee, Missouri, is remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports.

Friga, 67, was well known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and youth sports. He died in a two-vehicle accident west of Delta.

"He is going to be missed," Southeast Missouri Umpires Association president Chris Stanfield said. "Not only from the officiating standpoint, but more so as a friend."

Jeff Graviett, athletic director and head baseball coach at Notre Dame Regional High School, learned of Friga's death from an administrative assistant.

"Boy, it was tough," he said. "I got a phone call from one of our administrative assistants here who's from Oran [Missouri] and let me know about it. That was a very sad, emotional day for me. I mean, when I grew up Paul Friga umpired for me. My first couple years out of high school I actually umpired for his association."

Graviett had a close connection with Friga, looking up to him when transitioning from high school to officiating and coaching his granddaughters in softball.

"He kind of was my mentor, I guess, my first couple of years adjusting from high school to being an official," Graviett said. "Then, as I got into coaching, working with him as an official up here. I coached both his granddaughters here in softball, they went to school here. Just a great family, a very sports-minded family. He was just a great guy all around."

Read more here and here.

John Paul Heisserer

John Paul Heisserer, Aug. 5

Heisserer died at age 64 after a "courageous battle with cancer," "peacefully at home with his family by his side," according to his obituary.

Heisserer had an active trial practice in Cape Girardeau for more than 40 years and played a "vital role in the implementation of the mediation processes in the 32nd Judicial Circuit," his obituary said.

Those who knew him well said he leaves behind a legacy as one of Southeast Missouri's most popular family lawyers and mediators among colleagues and clients for his skills and the way he treated others.

"He was one of the best domestic relations lawyers in Southeast Missouri -- he always went far above what was expected and was always prepared, and just overall a really good guy," said Bill Syler, former judge of the 32nd Circuit Court. "John was the kind of person who always got along with everyone -- he represented his clients as he should, but he also was someone that prided himself, I think, on getting along with the other lawyers. He'd try your socks off in the courtroom, but there was never any funny stuff, just, 'I'm going to do the best job I can for my client.'"

Diane Howard said she met Heisserer at Notre Dame High School in the early 1970s, and the two worked alongside each other as domestic and family lawyers in Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years.

"I will miss working with John. I just worked with him so often, I'm really going to miss him, as I think will be the case with most of the lawyers in this community," she commented. "His passing definitely leaves a void -- a lawyer that we respect and care very much for is gone."

Howard said they were often on opposite sides in the courtroom, and she, along with several other lawyers in Cape Girardeau, enjoyed going up against Heisserer in court because "he really knew his stuff."

"Not only was he a very hard-working lawyer, but I think I was really inspired by his great relationship with his colleagues and others in the profession," she noted. "It's a wonderful thing, at the time of your death, to know that those who worked with you, and even against you will miss you."

Read more here and here.

Retiring director of Parks and Recreation at City of Cape Girardeau Julia Jones retired just weeks before her passing this year. Southeast Missourian

Julia Jones, Aug. 9

Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died at age 62 of melanoma.

Jones formally retired weeks before her death, after a decadelong tenure and said at the time she was looking forward to "a new adventure" with her husband, Mike -- which she said would include splitting time between her Cape Girardeau hometown and Florida, where she had previously lived and was employed for three decades.

Penny Williams has worked for more than 30 years for Parks and Rec as a recreation division manager and praised her late superior.

"I always teased (Julia) that the Parks and Recreation world changed the day she arrived (here) -- 7/11/2011. [Julia] had impeccable attention to detail that will become more evident at the SportsPlex and will become even more evident as the Capaha Park renovation is completed," she said. "[Julia] has made an everlasting impact in this community [and] took so much pride in landscaping and documenting it on social media with her famous Sunday morning flower parades. She liked to say, 'Fun is our business, but we take it very seriously.'"

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said not a lot of people knew Jones was as sick as she was.

"It's just a shock. You've got to admire her for keeping working as if nothing was wrong," Fox said. "[Julia] was a great organizer and leader -- bringing a level of organization no one had ever seen in her department. Some marvelous things have happened and people had such respect for her leadership. She hired great people and transformed those who were already here and that's the mark of a leader."

Read more here and here and here.

Ivan LaGrand

Ivan LaGrand, Dec. 1

COVID-19 claimed the life of Capt. Ivan LaGrand, fire inspector with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

According to a social media post from the department, LaGrand died after a "brief battle" with the virus.

LaGrand had served with the department since 1996.

"His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed," the post states.

LaGrand also served in a part-time capacity with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office. A post from Sheriff Casey Graham said LaGrand served as a communications officer and reserve deputy.

"He was a significant asset to this office and will be greatly missed by all. Please take the time to keep Deputy LaGrand in your thoughts and prayers, along with his friends and family, as myself and my office mourn his passing," the post states.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox noted LaGrand's service to the community.

"I was very sad to hear of the passing of Ivan LaGrand," he said in a statement. "As a longtime employee of our Fire Department, he was well respected and considered public safety his family. I understand he was looking forward to retirement soon, so it is unfortunate that he will miss enjoying that part of his life. He will be missed."

LaGrand was a 1985 graduate of University High and a 1993 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science.