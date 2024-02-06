Some Missourians asked to give back COVID-related unemployment

ST. LOUIS -- Some Missourians who received unemployment insurance payments during the coronavirus pandemic are now being told they have to pay back the money.

Marissa Crozier told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch unemployment insurance kept her afloat after she was laid off as a costume designer for St. Louis Community College's theater program, and after her costume work for the Muny and Opera Theatre of St. Louis vanished due to COVID-19.

She went back to work at the college in August and then got a surprise letter from the Missouri Division of Employment Security saying she had been ineligible for the jobless benefits and needed to repay nearly $8,000.

Crozier isn't sure why she was deemed ineligible. It could be months before the state hears her appeal due to a backlog of cases.

"It's extremely stressful," said Crozier, of St. Louis. "The unemployment office says that they're going to keep sending me these letters that I owe them this money."

Missouri now says it paid benefits in error to many people like Crozier, and the state is seeking repayment.

Unemployment offices around the country were slammed with a surge in unemployment applications when the first COVID-19 shutdown began last spring. Complicating the situation were new federal emergency unemployment programs established to extend jobless benefits and help self-employed workers who historically have been ineligible for unemployment benefits.