Some Missouri school districts to pay for ACT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Several Missouri school districts are planning to pick up the tab so high-school juniors can continue to take the ACT college-entrance exam for free after the state announced it would stop covering the cost.

The St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia districts are among those that will pay for the testing. Several others, including Springfield, are considering it.

Missouri began in 2015 paying for juniors to take the test once. Nationwide, a growing number of states and districts pay for students to take the ACT or SAT, with advocates saying it encourages students who might not have been considering college to apply.

But Missouri education officials said in July the state no longer would pay, and less affluent districts could request fee waivers from ACT for students who are poor enough to qualify for government-subsidized school lunches.

The move came after Gov. Eric Greitens announced more than $250 million in spending reductions, including $4 million for assessment funding, for the fiscal year that began in July. Greitens said the cuts were necessary because of lagging state revenues and rising health-care costs.

Columbia responded by adding $55,000 to the testing budget to cover the ACT testing expense, Superintendent Peter Stiepleman said in an email to district leadership.