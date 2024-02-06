Some in St. Louis worry it's too early to reopen

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Restaurants and other nonessential businesses will be allowed to open their doors today in St. Louis city and county, but some people in the region worry it's still too early in the area of Missouri stung hardest by the coronavirus.

A group called HealthB4Wealth staged drive-by protests Saturday, parading through parts of the region and honking horns. Organizers say the region lacks enough personal protective equipment for essential workers if cases start to spike again, and the city and county don't have enough testing and contact tracing in place.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson's "stay-at-home" order expired May 4, allowing most of the state to reopen. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, both Democrats, extended their orders through Sunday, limiting restaurants to delivery and curb-side service.

Missouri has reported 10,789 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, since the pandemic began, and 5,713 of those cases have been in St. Louis city and county combined. Of the state's 594 reported deaths, 429 have been in the city and county.