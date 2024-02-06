Some help keeping New Year's health resolutions

For those wanting to make some New Year's resolutions but worry they may not stick with them, perhaps they just need a helping hand.
Cape Girardeau Public Library is providing some self-care journal kits. Kayla Thompson, adult services coordinator at the library, said the journals are a craft project the library has done for the last three years. The kits include a blank journal and materials to decorate it, as well as pens and even relaxing herbal teas. She said people can use them as day planners to keep up with dieting goals or reading journals.
"We give them out in January because it's a new beginning," Thompson said. "People tend to pick up hobbies and journaling, so it's a fun way to kind of kick off the new year with some relaxing positive thinking. But supplies are limited, so come get one before they're all gone."
Thompson said the library will also be offering gentle yoga classes from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays starting Jan. 11, in the Community room.
Southeast HealthPoint Fitness will offer monthly healthy cooking classes starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Called Stealth-Health, recipes and samples will be provided during class, teaching new ways to incorporate nutrient-packed ingredients into some traditional recipes.
Laura Vollink, a registered dietitian and Nutritional Services coordinator at HealthPoint Fitness, leads the classes in the demonstration kitchen at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
"Laura prepares three healthy recipes," said Mary Etta Dunaway, a diabetic educator with HealthPoint. "People can taste them and they get the nutrient breakdown of the recipes, and she just has a wide variety of topics to encourage good healthy eating."
There is a $5 fee for the cooking classes and those interested can register by calling (573) 986-4400.
For those needing to make a big change to achieve a healthier life, HealthPoint Fitness also offers a medically supervised health and weight management program called Starting Point. The program is designed, through intensive behavioral modification, to assist those whose weight is negatively impacting their health.
The program includes weekly meetings, also led by Vollink, and a membership to the HealthPoint gym. Dunaway said Starting Point is a comprehensive program that includes coaching on nutrition, exercise and behavior change. Lasting 20 weeks, the class works on changing participants' relationship with food for permanent weight loss and weight maintenance.
"This program is not a temporary quick fix," Dunaway said. "It's a more comprehensive long-term healthy way of losing weight."
Dunaway said the program offers structure, support and accountability with free access to everything in the gym, including trainers. She said Starting Point is a much safer alternative to extreme weight loss options such as gastric bypass surgery.
There will be three informational meetings — Monday, Jan. 2; Wednesday, Jan. 4; and Tuesday, Jan. 10 — where people can learn more about the Starting Point program and pricing, and try some samples of the meal replacement options. To register for an informational meeting, call HealthPoint Fitness at (573) 986-4400.
