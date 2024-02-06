Some help keeping New Year's health resolutions

For those wanting to make some New Year's resolutions but worry they may not stick with them, perhaps they just need a helping hand.

Cape Girardeau Public Library is providing some self-care journal kits. Kayla Thompson, adult services coordinator at the library, said the journals are a craft project the library has done for the last three years. The kits include a blank journal and materials to decorate it, as well as pens and even relaxing herbal teas. She said people can use them as day planners to keep up with dieting goals or reading journals.

"We give them out in January because it's a new beginning," Thompson said. "People tend to pick up hobbies and journaling, so it's a fun way to kind of kick off the new year with some relaxing positive thinking. But supplies are limited, so come get one before they're all gone."

Thompson said the library will also be offering gentle yoga classes from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays starting Jan. 11, in the Community room.

Southeast HealthPoint Fitness will offer monthly healthy cooking classes starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Called Stealth-Health, recipes and samples will be provided during class, teaching new ways to incorporate nutrient-packed ingredients into some traditional recipes.

Laura Vollink, a registered dietitian and Nutritional Services coordinator at HealthPoint Fitness, leads the classes in the demonstration kitchen at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.