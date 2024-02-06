Some elderly, sick St. Louisans travel for vaccine

ST. LOUIS -- Some elderly and sick residents of the St. Louis area, fed up with waiting to get the call for a COVID-19 vaccination close to home, are traveling to distant places around the state to get their shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Butch Hartmann, 78, of Richmond Heights doesn't have a computer but is calling any phone number he can get to find a place so his longtime girlfriend can get a vaccine dose. So far, she hasn't found an appointment.

Hartmann, a disabled veteran, got his second dose Friday through the Department of Veterans Affairs. But his 74-year-old girlfriend, Betty Sharp, is a cancer survivor, is overweight and has high blood pressure.

"She oughta be up there near the top of the list somewhere, and I can't get any help," Hartmann said.

Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur obtained data from the state health department showing through the week of Feb. 1, enough doses were shipped statewide to begin vaccinating 10.4% of the population. A dozen counties outside the St. Louis region, however, got enough to give doses to vaccinate 20% or more. Cape Girardeau County topped the list with 54.2%.

St. Louis County, Missouri's largest county, received enough vaccine doses for 8.6% of its population, the data showed. Before the week of Feb. 15, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health had gone three weeks without receiving any vaccine doses and was relying on doses shared from hospitals.