Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County

More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials.

“What we discovered and found out over the weekend is there have been people, multiple people, who took the (vaccine appointment) link they legitimately got from us and shared it with umpteen number of others,” Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Monday.

“We had one individual who got our link and shared it with 45 different people,” she added.

“We’re having to sift through these appointments to check to see if they’re for health care workers or those 65 and older or if the person has a medical condition,” said Wernsman, who has directed PHC’s operations since the 2012 retirement of Charlotte Craig, and who herself had been employed by the health center for more than 31 years.

“We have been inundated with phone calls from people who said they have the link and made an appointment, but we did not send everybody who is calling that link,” she noted.

Anyone who has made an appointment to receive a vaccine dose but who does not fall within the specified groups eligible at this time are being asked to cancel the appointment and wait for the proper portion of the plan.

“We are in Phase 1A and 1B, tier 1 and 2. It has become evident that many individuals that do not fall into these Phases and Tiers scheduled appointments to receive the vaccine at our clinics this week,” a release from the county health center stated.