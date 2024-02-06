Some cutting the line for COVID vaccine doses in Cape County

This story is updated.
More COVID-19 vaccine doses are getting into arms across Southeast Missouri, but some are going to people not yet eligible to receive them, according to Cape Girardeau County health care officials.
“What we discovered and found out over the weekend is there have been people, multiple people, who took the (vaccine appointment) link they legitimately got from us and shared it with umpteen number of others,” Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said Monday.
“We had one individual who got our link and shared it with 45 different people,” she added.
“We’re having to sift through these appointments to check to see if they’re for health care workers or those 65 and older or if the person has a medical condition,” said Wernsman, who has directed PHC’s operations since the 2012 retirement of Charlotte Craig, and who herself had been employed by the health center for more than 31 years.
“We have been inundated with phone calls from people who said they have the link and made an appointment, but we did not send everybody who is calling that link,” she noted.
Anyone who has made an appointment to receive a vaccine dose but who does not fall within the specified groups eligible at this time are being asked to cancel the appointment and wait for the proper portion of the plan.
“We are in Phase 1A and 1B, tier 1 and 2. It has become evident that many individuals that do not fall into these Phases and Tiers scheduled appointments to receive the vaccine at our clinics this week,” a release from the county health center stated.
“The vaccine is very limited, and it is essential to vaccinate those at the highest risk,” it continued.
Several vaccination clinics are set for the region this week — with county health departments and health care organizations coordinating the events. Saint Francis Medical Center sponsored a clinic Monday, and officials hoped to immunize 1,000 people. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also had a clinic Monday, and has clinics scheduled for today, Wednesday and Friday this week.
Perry County (Missouri) Health Department and Perry County Memorial Hospital announced an upcoming clinic Monday morning. A release indicated the clinic will aim to immunize nearly 1,000 people and will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Perry Park Center in Perryville.
“Our team has worked through immense challenges during this pandemic. In partnership with other organizations and the Perry County Health Department, we are pleased with county-wide vaccination efforts. PCMH began with direct patient care staff, vaccinating over 140 employees so far, and will now transition to the community to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Chris Wibbenmeyer, interim CEO of the hospital.
The first mass vaccination event staffed by members of the Missouri National Guard was Friday in Poplar Bluff. Nearly 2,000 people received vaccine doses. Gov. Mike Parson has designated a Guard team to operate in each of the state’s highway patrol regions. The governor’s office said Friday more vaccination clinics will be announced in coming days.
The state is working its way through the first and second tiers of Phase 1B, the first of three phases of the vaccine rollout. The Phase 1B tiers include senior citizens, those at high-risk, emergency services personnel and those who work in critical infrastructure fields (Tier 3). Phase 1A of the plan focused on health care workers. Phase 2 will emphasize those whose work includes an economic boost. The final phase will apply to the general public.
To sign up to receive a vaccine dose, visit the websites of county health departments or health care organizations.
For more information about Phase 1A or Phase 1B: Tier 1 or 2, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.