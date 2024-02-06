Somatic Synergy: healing via movement and interoception

Sue Nesler, owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio located at 835 Broadway, Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau, incorporates her knowledge of counseling with yoga therapy to help individuals heal their trauma using Somatic Synergy.

Somatic Synergy is a program designed for people suffering from trauma to help them regulate and balance their emotional state.

Nesler, a professional counselor, has been a yoga therapist for 25 years. She is one of the first 900 people to be grandfathered as a certified yoga therapist. She is also on the certification committee for the International Association of Yoga Therapists. What makes her approach to yoga unique is the incorporation of existential counseling to yoga therapy in healing mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety and trauma.

"We are all having similar experiences because we are human beings. We experience freedom and responsibility, meaninglessness in life, and we all have a relationship to death. All of those make us human and are pathways to receive trauma," Nesler said.

She uses yoga therapy, which is the prescriptive nature of all of the practices of yoga, to address trauma. Using techniques of yoga and her knowledge of psychology, Nesler conducts a dynamic assessment of a person to help them find the proper practices to achieve the goals they are working on, including the "shedding of trauma".

From left, Jamies Hazard, Sharon Williams and Cara Bader paticipate in a yoga class at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio. Maryam Seyedalhosseini ~ MaryamS@semissourian.com

Nesler explained that trauma occurs when something happens to a person that eclipses their ability to tolerate it. It affects them mentally, emotionally and all the way down to the neuroscience of trauma -- even on the cellular basis.

"As a result, what we call trauma is stored in the body; they become somatically charged within us," she said.

Traumatic experiences are deeply emotional and activate brain networks that mediate perception and higher processing. As a result, when individuals experience trauma or are re-triggered from trauma, the brain does not function properly, she said.