All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 7, 2021

Soldier killed by juvenile, 2 others arrested in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. -- One soldier was shot and killed and two others were charged with second-degree murder after they allegedly robbed two homes shortly after one of the suspects was married, Missouri authorities said. Ethan Williams, 23, died of a gunshot wound in Lebanon Friday night, Lebanon police said...

Associated Press

LEBANON, Mo. -- One soldier was shot and killed and two others were charged with second-degree murder after they allegedly robbed two homes shortly after one of the suspects was married, Missouri authorities said.

Ethan Williams, 23, died of a gunshot wound in Lebanon Friday night, Lebanon police said.

Blake R. Paulson and Zackary Gillis were charged with second-degree murder, burglary and stealing and were being held Monday on no bond in the LaClede County jail. The three men were stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

A probable cause statement said shortly after Paulson was marred Friday, the three men decided to rob two homes, KOLR-TV reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The men, who were armed, allegedly broke into a trailer where no one was home and reportedly took a gaming console. They went to a second home, where they took marijuana and money, according to the statement.

A 16-year-old boy at the home shot at the suspects and Williams was hit. The juvenile was being held Monday at a juvenile center are charges not related to the shooting, police said.

Gillis and Paulson then left Williams body front of Williams' home, KOLR reported.

Paulson and Gillis later turned themselves in to their sergeant at the base.

Online court records do not name attorneys for either suspect.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy