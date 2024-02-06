Soldier killed by juvenile, 2 others arrested in Missouri

LEBANON, Mo. -- One soldier was shot and killed and two others were charged with second-degree murder after they allegedly robbed two homes shortly after one of the suspects was married, Missouri authorities said.

Ethan Williams, 23, died of a gunshot wound in Lebanon Friday night, Lebanon police said.

Blake R. Paulson and Zackary Gillis were charged with second-degree murder, burglary and stealing and were being held Monday on no bond in the LaClede County jail. The three men were stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

A probable cause statement said shortly after Paulson was marred Friday, the three men decided to rob two homes, KOLR-TV reported.