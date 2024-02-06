Sold Lake of the Ozarks' Tan-Tar-A resort to be renamed

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Tan-Tar-A Resort at Lake of the Ozarks in southwestern Missouri is being sold and rebranded as Margaritaville.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri property will join a growing list of Margaritaville hotels located primarily in coastal locations, including Key West and the Cayman Islands. The chain of resorts is named after a Jimmy Buffet song.