NewsJuly 14, 2017

Sold Lake of the Ozarks' Tan-Tar-A resort to be renamed

Associated Press

Associated Press

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The Tan-Tar-A Resort at Lake of the Ozarks in southwestern Missouri is being sold and rebranded as Margaritaville.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Missouri property will join a growing list of Margaritaville hotels located primarily in coastal locations, including Key West and the Cayman Islands. The chain of resorts is named after a Jimmy Buffet song.

Miami investment firm Driftwood Acquisitions & Development recently acquired the property with joint venture partner Sefira Capital, a Miami-based investment boutique. The sale of the 500-room lakefront property was announced Thursday.

The resort also has two golf courses, a 103-slip marina, eight food and beverage venues and 91,000 square feet of event space. The resort will remain open while the property is renovated.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

