Solar farm project in Cape County stalls

Plans to construct a $200 million solar farm in Cape Girardeau County have apparently stalled because the project developer hasn’t found a market for the electricity the farm would generate.

NextEra Energy Resources of Juno Beach, Florida, announced plans in May to build the solar farm on 1,400 acres of farmland near Delta and said it could be operational within two to four years.

Once completed, NextEra Energy said the farm would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 50,000 homes.

However, a company spokeswoman told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday “as of yet we have not secured a buyer” for the power the farm will generate.

In the meantime, NextEra Energy project director Danell Herzig said “we are continuing to develop the project and are actively marketing it to potential customers.”

Those “potential customers” could include utility companies such as Ameren Missouri, municipalities and/or industrial consumers.