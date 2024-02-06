Solar Eclipse Expo coming to Cape Girardeau in July

A solar eclipse, an infrequent astronomical occurrence, casts an often dazzling, eerie shadow upon the earth.

Mid-summer events have been scheduled to help local residents prepare for the next time an eclipse may be viewed in our area.

"An eclipse is one phenomenon that is actually more impressive from the ground," said Leroy Chiao, a retired NASA astronaut who flew on three space shuttle flights and lived aboard the International Space Station in 2004 and 2005.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, a partial eclipse will be visible in Missouri, while a total eclipse will be witnessed Monday, April 8, 2024.

The 2024 eclipse will feature four minutes of "totality", nearly double the length of the Aug. 21, 2017, event experienced by many who wore special eyewear in southeast Missouri.