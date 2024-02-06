Solar Eclipse Expo coming to Cape Girardeau in July

A solar eclipse, an infrequent astronomical occurrence, casts an often dazzling, eerie shadow upon the earth.
Mid-summer events have been scheduled to help local residents prepare for the next time an eclipse may be viewed in our area.
"An eclipse is one phenomenon that is actually more impressive from the ground," said Leroy Chiao, a retired NASA astronaut who flew on three space shuttle flights and lived aboard the International Space Station in 2004 and 2005.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, a partial eclipse will be visible in Missouri, while a total eclipse will be witnessed Monday, April 8, 2024.
The 2024 eclipse will feature four minutes of "totality", nearly double the length of the Aug. 21, 2017, event experienced by many who wore special eyewear in southeast Missouri.
Southeast Missouri State University plans to end its yearlong sesquicentennial celebration with next year's total eclipse.
Two events on back-to-back days in July have been scheduled on Cape Girardeau's SEMO campus to help local residents get ready for the next time the moon comes between Earth and the sun.
Organizers of Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo, a collaboration between SEMO, VisitCape, Perry County Heritage Tourism and Missouri Eclipse Task Force, will hold events to learn about eclipses and providing information on where an how to view them safely:
More information may be found at semoeclipseexpo.org.
Planners say funding support for the July events at SEMO is provided by Astronomical Association of Southeast Missouri, a 501(c)(3) organization.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.