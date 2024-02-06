Software upgrade will affect county collector's office services

Some services, such as issuing duplicate copies of tax receipts, will not be affected, she said, adding that the collector’s offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be available to “assist everyone as much as possible.”

More information is available by calling the collector’s office in Jackson at (573) 243-4476 or Cape Girardeau at (573) 335-2606.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.