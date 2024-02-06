All sections
NewsJune 26, 2020
Software upgrade will affect county collector's office services
Installation of new software in the Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office next week will cause some temporary limitation of services, according to County Collector Barbara Gholson. “Due to the change, there will be limited collection services from July 1 through July 10,” she said in a news release Thursday about the software upgrade...
Southeast Missourian

Installation of new software in the Cape Girardeau County Collector’s Office next week will cause some temporary limitation of services, according to County Collector Barbara Gholson.

“Due to the change, there will be limited collection services from July 1 through July 10,” she said in a news release Thursday about the software upgrade.

Some services, such as issuing duplicate copies of tax receipts, will not be affected, she said, adding that the collector’s offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be available to “assist everyone as much as possible.”

More information is available by calling the collector’s office in Jackson at (573) 243-4476 or Cape Girardeau at (573) 335-2606.

