Software glitch leads to sewer overcharges for 1,400 Cape customers

A computer software glitch led to some Cape Girardeau customers being overcharged by hundreds of dollars for sewer service, city officials said Wednesday.
During the city's recent conversion to a new billing system, some sewer-usage data transferred incorrectly, causing overcharges, city spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan said.
The city has about 17,000 utility customers.
About 1,400 customers citywide may have received or could receive incorrect July bills, she said.
The bills cover water, sewer and trash services.
The city mails about a fourth of the bills at a time.
"Staff caught the error during the first of four billing groups for July," Brennan wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
In a subsequent news release, Brennan wrote the city is working with the software vendor to resolve the problem and reviewing accounts to correct errors before bills arrive in customers' mailboxes and before withdrawals are made for automated accounts.
"Any overcharges will be refunded," Brennan said. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience to our customers."
Brennan said customers who believe their utility bills are incorrect should call or email the city's customer service office at (573) 339-6322 or customerservice@cityofcape.org.
The city changed its utility billing system in May.
Gayle Conrad, city clerk and director of citizen services, said in April the new system would be less time-consuming for staff and "much more efficient."
