Software glitch leads to sewer overcharges for 1,400 Cape customers

A computer software glitch led to some Cape Girardeau customers being overcharged by hundreds of dollars for sewer service, city officials said Wednesday.

During the city's recent conversion to a new billing system, some sewer-usage data transferred incorrectly, causing overcharges, city spokeswoman Nicolette Brennan said.

The city has about 17,000 utility customers.

About 1,400 customers citywide may have received or could receive incorrect July bills, she said.

The bills cover water, sewer and trash services.

The city mails about a fourth of the bills at a time.

"Staff caught the error during the first of four billing groups for July," Brennan wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian.