'Soft-spoken' Gene Penzel, 84, dies

Carl Gene Penzel, known by the community as ï¿½Gene,ï¿½ died Tuesday at the age of 84.

ï¿½He was always a sounding board for me, and obviously thatï¿½s gone,ï¿½ Penzelï¿½s son, Phil, said of his father Wednesday. ï¿½Thatï¿½s a void for me.ï¿½

Phil Penzel, president and CEO of Penzel Construction Co. in Jackson, said, ï¿½He was kind of soft spoken ... and he had a very big impact upon the industry and supported regional growth.ï¿½

Gene Penzel joined his father, Carl, in managing Penzel Construction upon returning to his native Jackson after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1959, where he reached the rank of lieutenant.

He took over as president of the company from his father in 1981, and held the position until 1996, when Phil Penzel took on the job. Gene Penzel continued working until his retirement in 2002.

Throughout his career, his specialties involved construction of highway bridges, buildings and heavy construction.

Gene Penzelï¿½s father, Carl, was known for his gardening skills ï¿½ in addition to construction ï¿½ made apparent by the still-present farmland between Millersville and Oak Ridge known as Pinecrest Azalea Gardens.

Gene Penzel and his wife, Linda, acquired the 52 acres with more than 3,000 plants from his parents ï¿½ who originally bought the farm in 1963.

He also had served on the Jackson Board of Alderman and had been active in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce and within the Jackson Industrial Development Corp.

ï¿½Itï¿½s a passing of one of the icons within our community,ï¿½ City of Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said Tuesday. ï¿½He did so much. He was a big part of our Jackson Industrial Development Corp. thatï¿½s built some of the key buildings and structures here for manufacturing that we have in Jackson.ï¿½