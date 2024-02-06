Soft side of nature

Jaycee Oslund, 10, and her sister, Maggie Oslund, 4, of Friedheim run their hands along animal furs during a program Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Cameron Moore, a naturalist at the center, said the event, which featured about 15 mammals found in the state, was to get children interested in nature and Missouri's resources.
