Soft open projected for new Cape County courthouse in Jackson

The estimated $20 million Cape Girardeau County Courthouse is expected to host its first court sessions the week of May 18.

Six courtrooms will be in use when the facility is fully operational. Two of the courtrooms will be available for visiting judges.

“We expect the City of Jackson to issue an occupancy permit in the next few days,” County Commissioner Charlie Herbst said.

Assuming the permit is issued, 32nd Circuit Judge Benjamin F. Lewis is expected to move his offices into the new courthouse beginning next week and will hear his first cases the third full week of this month.