Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company

"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep."
-- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist,
This is the same type of mindset Bryan Kelpe, co-owner of Missouri Running Company in Cape Girardeau, has about social runs.
Kelpe said the company started doing social runs in February 2011 as a way to bring a social event to running.
"Just have a social event group run for runners and walkers to join. We always say it's a social run, so the 'social' is the main part of it, and then we go for a run in addition."
Since 2011, runners have been meeting every Wednesday, weather permitting, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Over the years, the social gathering place has changed locations, but the overall course has stayed fairly constant.
The course goes by downtown Cape Girardeau landmarks such as Red House Interpretive Center, Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, the federal building, Century Casino Cape Girardeau and along the Riverwall. He said there are places along the course for those participating to cut the distance or finish the entire course. This winter, the group has started to run inside the Riverwall for better lighting and increased safety during the runs.
Those who participate in the runs do not need to have previous running ability to join the social runs.
"All ability levels are welcomed and encouraged. The route we have accommodates many different distances. For somebody that's just gonna start out walking, we have some people some weeks who will just do the courthouse steps and then join us for the social part afterwards. Then, we have some who start early and then join the main group at 6:30 to finish off their distances," Kelpe said.
The social run has been around for over a decade, and there is still a core group of runners that meet weekly. The range in age is diverse, Kelpe said.
Families will bring their children, and there are other individuals who are retired who come regularly. There also are those who have just joined the workforce and college students who want to stay active.
Running is one of the most convenient types of activities and, in many ways, it is more affordable for those just starting out.
"You can go out pretty much anytime and, depending on your gear, any weather to stay active with it. So that's encouraging for many, also just getting out for even a small amount of time makes you feel better." Kelpe said.
During the cold of winter, Kelpe said the company tries to keep people running by giving education on proper apparel, such as having gear items that are wind-resistant or windproof to keep body heat in.
The social run is a free group that meets at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Minglewood Brewery, 121 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Following the run or walk, the group gathers inside.
"Whether you are trying to get started with your active lifestyle or are a veteran runner, we're always here to answer your questions, and we'd love to have all abilities to come join us on a Wednesday," Kelpe said.
For more information, visit www.moruncocape.com; Missouri Running Company at 1720 Kingsway Drive, Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau; or call (573) 803-1193.
"If just for the mental health aspect of an active lifestyle the benefits are immense," Kelpe added.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.