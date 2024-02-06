Social runnings with the Missouri Running Company

"There is a closeness about people who run together. We become better friends, better athletes and better women by the company we keep."

-- Kristin Armstrong Savola, former professional road bicycle racer and three-time Olympic gold medalist,

This is the same type of mindset Bryan Kelpe, co-owner of Missouri Running Company in Cape Girardeau, has about social runs.

Kelpe said the company started doing social runs in February 2011 as a way to bring a social event to running.

"Just have a social event group run for runners and walkers to join. We always say it's a social run, so the 'social' is the main part of it, and then we go for a run in addition."

Bryan Kelpe, co-owner of Missouri Running Company in Cape Girardeau, leads the pack as the group run begins Wednesday, Jan. 10, in 40-degree weather. Alyssa Lunsford

Since 2011, runners have been meeting every Wednesday, weather permitting, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Over the years, the social gathering place has changed locations, but the overall course has stayed fairly constant.

The course goes by downtown Cape Girardeau landmarks such as Red House Interpretive Center, Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, the federal building, Century Casino Cape Girardeau and along the Riverwall. He said there are places along the course for those participating to cut the distance or finish the entire course. This winter, the group has started to run inside the Riverwall for better lighting and increased safety during the runs.

Those who participate in the runs do not need to have previous running ability to join the social runs.