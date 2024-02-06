All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2023

Social media report of armed man at Walmart turns out to be toy gun found in vehicle

A social media post from Saturday, Jan. 21, contended an armed man had been seen entering the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department painted a starkly different scenario: An orange toy gun had been observed in a vehicle in the store's parking lot...

Southeast Missourian
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Cpl. Richard Couch wears one of the department's new Getac body cameras Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

A social media post from Saturday, Jan. 21, contended an armed man had been seen entering the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau.

A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department painted a starkly different scenario: An orange toy gun had been observed in a vehicle in the store's parking lot.

