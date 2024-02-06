A social media post from Saturday, Jan. 21, contended an armed man had been seen entering the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau.
A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department painted a starkly different scenario: An orange toy gun had been observed in a vehicle in the store's parking lot.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.