NewsJanuary 19, 2021
Social media personality to raise funds for Humane Society
A social media personality known for his support for animal shelters and pet adoption will be in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday to take part in a Facebook Live program on behalf of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida, is described on his Facebook profile as an entrepreneur and “owner of three crazy dogs” and has been known to sleep in animal shelters to raise awareness of homeless and unwanted pets...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Kris Rotonda
Kris Rotonda

A social media personality known for his support for animal shelters and pet adoption will be in Cape Girardeau today to take part in a Facebook Live program on behalf of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida, is described on his Facebook profile as an entrepreneur and “owner of three crazy dogs” and has been known to sleep in animal shelters to raise awareness of homeless and unwanted pets.

One of his own pets, a rescue dog, Jordan, died of cancer in 2018, which inspired Rotonda to create Jordan’s Way, a charitable organization that raises awareness and funds for animal shelters.

Rotonda’s efforts have recently been featured on the Hallmark Channel and The Dodo, a social media platform that spotlights animal-related stories and videos.

He recently embarked on a 50-state tour, visiting several animal shelters in each state and going live on Facebook performing outlandish challenges to draw attention to shelter needs and pet adoption.

Kris Rotonda and Jordan in an undated Facebook photo.
Kris Rotonda and Jordan in an undated Facebook photo.
From 5 until 9 p.m. today he will be at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri where he will perform what the shelter describes as “some interesting challenges” to help the shelter raise funds and awareness.

“We are so honored to have been selected as one of three shelters in Missouri for Kris’s national road tour,” said Cindy Lange, community outreach and development coordinator for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri which recently began a campaign to raise funds for a new shelter. “And we have a few activities of our own to entertain our online audience Tuesday evening.”

In addition to the challenges Rotonda will perform, the four-hour online program will also feature Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox, Councilman Robbie Guard and owners of Mississippi Mutts who will participate in “pie in the face” fun and musical performances by “a local Naval officer, a local fiddle player and an instrumental group comprised of area kids.”

Randy Barnhouse, author of “Dear Samuel Clemens: Message in a Bottle,” will be featured throughout the evening and shelter board chairperson Charlotte Craig has promised to dye her hair purple and blue as fundraising goals are met.

A number of adoptable pets will also be showcased throughout the evening, Lange said.

More information is available on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofSoutheastMissouri.

