Social media personality to raise funds for Humane Society

A social media personality known for his support for animal shelters and pet adoption will be in Cape Girardeau today to take part in a Facebook Live program on behalf of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida, is described on his Facebook profile as an entrepreneur and “owner of three crazy dogs” and has been known to sleep in animal shelters to raise awareness of homeless and unwanted pets.

One of his own pets, a rescue dog, Jordan, died of cancer in 2018, which inspired Rotonda to create Jordan’s Way, a charitable organization that raises awareness and funds for animal shelters.

Rotonda’s efforts have recently been featured on the Hallmark Channel and The Dodo, a social media platform that spotlights animal-related stories and videos.

He recently embarked on a 50-state tour, visiting several animal shelters in each state and going live on Facebook performing outlandish challenges to draw attention to shelter needs and pet adoption.