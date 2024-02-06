Under a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough.

Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus.

Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private convictions.

“I’m starting a new life free of addictions,” said McClard, who said she is in recovery from methamphetamine use.

“Baptism is telling the world you’re not ashamed, that you are a new creation in Christ,” said Randy Conn, pastor since 2017.

Erica McClard emerges from a cattle trough following her full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

McClard, 40, is the mother of two — Rylie, 20, and R.J., 15.

Her parents, Donna and Steve, were in attendance.

“We’ve been praying (for this) for a good long while,” said Erica’s mother, Donna McClard, “and this (baptism) is a blessing to us.”

Conn said due to social-distancing restrictions, a maximum of 84 can fit inside the church’s sanctuary.

“We’ve been drawing 90 or more since COVID started, so we’re still worshipping outside,” Conn said.