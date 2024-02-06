All sections
NewsJune 8, 2020

Social distancing guidelines necessitate unusual baptism at Delta church

Under a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough. Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus. Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private convictions...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Erica McClard is baptized by full immersion in a cattle trough Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta.
Erica McClard is baptized by full immersion in a cattle trough Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Under a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough.

Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus.

Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private convictions.

“I’m starting a new life free of addictions,” said McClard, who said she is in recovery from methamphetamine use.

“Baptism is telling the world you’re not ashamed, that you are a new creation in Christ,” said Randy Conn, pastor since 2017.

Erica McClard emerges from a cattle trough following her full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta.
Erica McClard emerges from a cattle trough following her full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

McClard, 40, is the mother of two — Rylie, 20, and R.J., 15.

Her parents, Donna and Steve, were in attendance.

“We’ve been praying (for this) for a good long while,” said Erica’s mother, Donna McClard, “and this (baptism) is a blessing to us.”

Conn said due to social-distancing restrictions, a maximum of 84 can fit inside the church’s sanctuary.

“We’ve been drawing 90 or more since COVID started, so we’re still worshipping outside,” Conn said.

Erica McClard towels off following her full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta. Pastor Randy Conn, who conducted the sacrament, is in the background.
Erica McClard towels off following her full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta. Pastor Randy Conn, who conducted the sacrament, is in the background.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Conn, who previously served a church in Morehouse, Missouri, for 16 years before coming to Delta, said the church’s governing board is paying close attention to Gov. Mike Parson’s guidelines.

“(Parson) has extended Phase 1 (of reopening Missouri) to June 15, so we’ll reexamine what we’ll do at church after that,” Conn said.

Conn did say it may be mid-July before people are comfortable enough to come inside for worship.

“Until social distancing is done away with,” Conn said, “we’ll probably be out here.”

Parishioners fanned out from the makeshift stage, some seated in lawn chairs, others remaining in their vehicles with the windows down.

Erica McClard, left, poses for a photo with her mother, Donna, after Erica's full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta.
Erica McClard, left, poses for a photo with her mother, Donna, after Erica's full immersion baptism Sunday, June 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Delta.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

Conn’s church is a member of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

“Eight percent of (convention) churches are seeing offerings either the same as pre-COVID or higher,” Conn said. “Ours are actually higher.”

Conn said conducting a baptism in a cattle trough, selected because it is large enough to accommodate an adult, is a first for him.

It’s McClard’s first-ever baptism.

“My life is not dull,” reflected a drenched McClard following the full immersion. “This (baptism) is awesome.”

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

