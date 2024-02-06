Under a cloudless sky in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Delta on Sunday morning, Erica McClard was baptized in a cattle trough.
Two weeks earlier, she had given her life to Jesus.
Baptism, McClard said, publicly affirmed her private convictions.
“I’m starting a new life free of addictions,” said McClard, who said she is in recovery from methamphetamine use.
“Baptism is telling the world you’re not ashamed, that you are a new creation in Christ,” said Randy Conn, pastor since 2017.
McClard, 40, is the mother of two — Rylie, 20, and R.J., 15.
Her parents, Donna and Steve, were in attendance.
“We’ve been praying (for this) for a good long while,” said Erica’s mother, Donna McClard, “and this (baptism) is a blessing to us.”
Conn said due to social-distancing restrictions, a maximum of 84 can fit inside the church’s sanctuary.
“We’ve been drawing 90 or more since COVID started, so we’re still worshipping outside,” Conn said.
Conn, who previously served a church in Morehouse, Missouri, for 16 years before coming to Delta, said the church’s governing board is paying close attention to Gov. Mike Parson’s guidelines.
“(Parson) has extended Phase 1 (of reopening Missouri) to June 15, so we’ll reexamine what we’ll do at church after that,” Conn said.
Conn did say it may be mid-July before people are comfortable enough to come inside for worship.
“Until social distancing is done away with,” Conn said, “we’ll probably be out here.”
Parishioners fanned out from the makeshift stage, some seated in lawn chairs, others remaining in their vehicles with the windows down.
Conn’s church is a member of the Missouri Baptist Convention.
“Eight percent of (convention) churches are seeing offerings either the same as pre-COVID or higher,” Conn said. “Ours are actually higher.”
Conn said conducting a baptism in a cattle trough, selected because it is large enough to accommodate an adult, is a first for him.
It’s McClard’s first-ever baptism.
“My life is not dull,” reflected a drenched McClard following the full immersion. “This (baptism) is awesome.”
