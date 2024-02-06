Soap on a rose at Capaha Park

Brandon Maxfield scatters shavings of Irish Spring deodorant soap Tuesday to discourage deer from feasting at the Rose Display Garden in Capaha Park. "We're doing whatever we can to combat them, short of staying out here all night and hollering at them," Maxfield said. ...

Brandon Maxfield scatters shavings of Irish Spring deodorant soap Tuesday to discourage deer from feasting at the Rose Display Garden in Capaha Park. "We're doing whatever we can to combat them, short of staying out here all night and hollering at them," Maxfield said. "They really love the rose buds right before they open up." The senior horticulture major at Southeast Missouri State University is assisting the Ramblewood and Four Seasons garden clubs through an internship. Fred Lynch