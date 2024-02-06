So Much More

We should be remembered for every packed house at a game, for every homecoming and every cheesy assembly. Specifically the 2020 class of Notre Dame should be remembered as "loud and proud." We got this nickname our freshman year, and it has stuck. We are the largest class to graduate from ND, and we make it known. You can always hear us at every assembly yelling and screaming and demanding attention. We are not a class that can or will be forgotten. We have made our mark in the halls of Notre Dame and will continue to do so in the world.

We should also be remembered for our strength. There have been many times throughout these four years where we have been there for each other, where we have been proud to be the class of 2020. Specifically, this year there was a change in leadership at Notre Dame, and we, as the seniors, stepped up and were real leaders for the underclassmen. We helped make the transition as smooth as possible and did not complain once. We have taken what we have and made an amazing senior year out of it. We are the loud and prouds, the 2020s, the strongest class to go through Notre Dame.