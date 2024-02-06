All sections
NewsJanuary 24, 2019

So. Illinois man arrested in Cape on murder charge

MARION, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man has been charged in the death of a 62-year-old Marion man whose body was found in his home. Ernest Alex Pulliam of rural Williamson County was arrested Tuesday in Cape Girardeau and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donald R. Schultz. The victim's body was found Saturday...

Associated Press

MARION, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man has been charged in the death of a 62-year-old Marion man whose body was found in his home.

Ernest Alex Pulliam of rural Williamson County was arrested Tuesday in Cape Girardeau and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donald R. Schultz. The victim's body was found Saturday.

The Marion Police Department revealed in a statement Schultz may have been killed Jan. 15 during an armed robbery.

The Southern Illinoisan reported an autopsy conducted Monday determined Schultz died as a result of chopping and slicing to the head and body with a machete-type weapon.

Authorities say Pulliam is being held in Cape Girardeau Detention Center awaiting extradition to Illinois. Pulliam's bond was set at $1 million.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

