Snow moves into Northeast US; a foot possible in many areas

BOSTON -- A snowstorm that started in the predawn hours Friday was expected to bring up to a foot of accumulation in some areas of the U.S. Northeast by the time it ends late in the day, while other spots were contending with a sloppy mix of sleet and ice.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and eastern New York, and a winter weather advisory stretching from Ohio into coastal areas of southern New England and northern Maine.

By mid-afternoon, some areas of New England has already received 9 to 10 inches of snow, and the weather service warned of a flash freeze in the evening hours as temperatures dropped from the low 30s into the low 20s, causing wet roads to freeze over, making driving dangerous.

Governors across the region urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, and slow down and keep a safe distance from plows if driving.

"If you don't have to travel tomorrow, we urge you to consider staying home, and if you do need to travel, please use caution throughout the day," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement late Thursday.

Major airports across the region reported hundreds of outgoing flight cancellations, including more than 300 at Boston's Logan International Airport and more than 100 at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

With travel treacherous, the New York State Thruway temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph across a large stretch of the highway on Friday morning, and the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph.