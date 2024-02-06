Southeast Missouri, along with much of the Midwest, is expected to be hit by a severe winter storm just a day after the winter solstice. Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency for inclement weather.
The forecast wintry mix of rain, which will likely turn to snow, is projected to hit the area Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The region will be under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning, Dec. 23. Forecast snowfall is anywhere from 1 to 3 inches.
Perhaps the most important part of the expected weather is the severe drop in temperatures and the anticipated wind chill. The Weather Service is forecasting wind speeds from 16 to 22 mph on Thursday and Friday. Gusts could reach as high as 34 mph.
Temperatures on Thursday night into Friday are expected to be below zero. The wind chill could reach as low as minus 20.
According to the Mayo Clinic, in wind chill below minus 16, frostbite can occur to exposed skin in under half an hour.
The storm is expected to be severe enough to generate blizzard conditions, possibly causing power outages throughout the Midwest, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The City of Cape Girardeau will have warming stations at any public facility — City Hall, Osage Centre, Shawnee Center, among others — during normal business hours. The hours may be found at the Christmas and New Year's schedule link at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
FEMA recommends people have a plan for riding out the storm in their homes, including three days of food and water for each person, battery-powered radio, and first-aid supplies. It's also important to pack proper supplies in your car if you are planning on traveling.
The city pretreated some steeper and critical roadways in the city. Public Works director Stan Polivick said numerous trucks will be salting the roads Thursday.
Polivick said he was feeling good about the city's preparation. Snow is only forecast to fall for a few hours and it should be dry and powdery. The low temperatures will inhibit the salt's ability to melt the ice and snow Thursday evening, Polivick said. Salt is rendered ineffective below 15 degrees.
The Public Works director recommended people stay off the roads as much as possible Thursday afternoon and night. Wind conditions with precipitation will limit visibility, and there is a high likelihood for ice.
"The wind may help dry the pavement quite a bit because there's going to be some strong winds," Polivick said. "But, if there are pockets of moisture, it's going to be black ice."
Forecasts for Friday are expected to help with road conditions in Cape Girardeau for those driving home for the holiday, Polivick said. The sun is expected to come out that morning, and combined with the salt, should help melt any remaining ice. Polivick said he expects main roadways to be clear.