Southeast Missouri, along with much of the Midwest, is expected to be hit by a severe winter storm just a day after the winter solstice. Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency for inclement weather.

The forecast wintry mix of rain, which will likely turn to snow, is projected to hit the area Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The region will be under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning, Dec. 23. Forecast snowfall is anywhere from 1 to 3 inches.

Perhaps the most important part of the expected weather is the severe drop in temperatures and the anticipated wind chill. The Weather Service is forecasting wind speeds from 16 to 22 mph on Thursday and Friday. Gusts could reach as high as 34 mph.

Temperatures on Thursday night into Friday are expected to be below zero. The wind chill could reach as low as minus 20.

According to the Mayo Clinic, in wind chill below minus 16, frostbite can occur to exposed skin in under half an hour.

The storm is expected to be severe enough to generate blizzard conditions, possibly causing power outages throughout the Midwest, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.