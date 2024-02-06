Snow days: Winter in the heartland

Earlier this week, Winter Storm Uri dropped more than half a foot of snow on Southeast Missouri, the highest snow accumulation of the winter season.
While it created some havoc such as hazardous road conditions, canceled school and closed businesses, it became a winter playground for some Missourians.
Southeast Missouri State University students and locals took to the hills on campus, while others played in Capaha Park or navigated the river walk.
