Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures

With numbing cold temperatures behind it, a winter storm dumped inches of snow on Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The wintry precipitation began Tuesday afternoon and fell into the evening, with snowfall ending in Cape Girardeau before 10 p.m.

Snowfall totals varied in the region, and not all National Weather Service reporting stations had updated their precipitation amounts as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. But most of the area received 5 inches of snow, with local totals ranging up to 9.3 inches at Chaffee (updated Wednesday morning).

Reported snowfall amounts (and the time reported) were: Cape Girardeau, 5 inches, 7:41 p.m. Tuesday; Jackson, 8 inches, 10:25 p.m. Tuesday; Delta, 7 inches, 10:04 p.m. Tuesday; and Gordonville, 6 inches, 8:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Behind the snow is extremely cold weather.