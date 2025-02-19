All sections
NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures

A winter storm has covered Southeast Missouri with up to 9.3 inches of snow, followed by a cold snap with temperatures dropping to 18°F. Wind chills are expected to reach as low as -12°F.

Southeast Missourian
River Radio general manager Mike Renick clears the entryway of accumulated snow Wednesday morning, Feb. 19. National Weather Service data says the region received 5 or more inches of snow Tuesday, Feb. 18.
River Radio general manager Mike Renick clears the entryway of accumulated snow Wednesday morning, Feb. 19. National Weather Service data says the region received 5 or more inches of snow Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The sun rises Wednesday, Feb. 19, over the Mississippi River and an icy downtown Cape Girardeau.
The sun rises Wednesday, Feb. 19, over the Mississippi River and an icy downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau streets were icy Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, even after Street Department crews had made a pass over them. Main thoroughfares in the city had been scraped, but many sidestreets were still covered in about 5 inches of snow.
Cape Girardeau streets were icy Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, even after Street Department crews had made a pass over them. Main thoroughfares in the city had been scraped, but many sidestreets were still covered in about 5 inches of snow.
The sunrise Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, reflects off the Mississippi River and reveals a snow-covered downtown Cape Girardeau.
The sunrise Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, reflects off the Mississippi River and reveals a snow-covered downtown Cape Girardeau.

With numbing cold temperatures behind it, a winter storm dumped inches of snow on Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The wintry precipitation began Tuesday afternoon and fell into the evening, with snowfall ending in Cape Girardeau before 10 p.m.

Snowfall totals varied in the region, and not all National Weather Service reporting stations had updated their precipitation amounts as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. But most of the area received 5 inches of snow, with local totals ranging up to 9.3 inches at Chaffee (updated Wednesday morning).

Reported snowfall amounts (and the time reported) were: Cape Girardeau, 5 inches, 7:41 p.m. Tuesday; Jackson, 8 inches, 10:25 p.m. Tuesday; Delta, 7 inches, 10:04 p.m. Tuesday; and Gordonville, 6 inches, 8:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Behind the snow is extremely cold weather.

The region is under a cold weather advisory through Thursday morning, Feb. 20.

The forecasted high temperature for Cape Girardeau today is 18 degrees, with Thursday's high being 15 before a gradual warming trend begins Friday, with highs reaching 39 by Sunday, Feb. 23.

Wind chills this morning are forecasted to be as low as -5 in Southeast Missouri. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the wind chill in Cape Girardeau is expected to be -10 to -12. Thursday into Friday, the low wind chill is 3. Wind chills into the weekend evening hours will remain in the teens.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

