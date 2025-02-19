Snow blankets region, ushering in frigid temperatures

With numbing cold temperatures behind it, a winter storm dumped inches of snow on Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The wintry precipitation began Tuesday afternoon and fell into the evening, with snowfall ending in Cape Girardeau before 10 p.m.
Snowfall totals varied in the region, and not all National Weather Service reporting stations had updated their precipitation amounts as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. But most of the area received 5 inches of snow, with local totals ranging up to 9.3 inches at Chaffee (updated Wednesday morning).
Reported snowfall amounts (and the time reported) were: Cape Girardeau, 5 inches, 7:41 p.m. Tuesday; Jackson, 8 inches, 10:25 p.m. Tuesday; Delta, 7 inches, 10:04 p.m. Tuesday; and Gordonville, 6 inches, 8:52 p.m. Tuesday.
Behind the snow is extremely cold weather.
The region is under a cold weather advisory through Thursday morning, Feb. 20.
The forecasted high temperature for Cape Girardeau today is 18 degrees, with Thursday's high being 15 before a gradual warming trend begins Friday, with highs reaching 39 by Sunday, Feb. 23.
Wind chills this morning are forecasted to be as low as -5 in Southeast Missouri. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the wind chill in Cape Girardeau is expected to be -10 to -12. Thursday into Friday, the low wind chill is 3. Wind chills into the weekend evening hours will remain in the teens.
