Snow keeps falling in the area

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a winter storm warning effective from Jan. 10 at 3:38 a.m. CST until Jan. 11 at 12:00 a.m. CST. The warning predicts heavy snow with total accumulations ranging from 4 to 7 inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected in southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and west Kentucky.

The storm is anticipated to create hazardous travel conditions, impacting both morning and evening commutes. Residents are advised to plan for slippery roads and potential travel disruptions. The NWS has urged caution and advised against unnecessary travel, emphasizing the importance of preparedness.