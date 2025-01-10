Snow keeps falling in the area

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a winter storm warning effective from Jan. 10 at 3:38 a.m. CST until Jan. 11 at 12:00 a.m. CST. The warning predicts heavy snow with total accumulations ranging from 4 to 7 inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected in southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and west Kentucky.
The storm is anticipated to create hazardous travel conditions, impacting both morning and evening commutes. Residents are advised to plan for slippery roads and potential travel disruptions. The NWS has urged caution and advised against unnecessary travel, emphasizing the importance of preparedness.
In addition to travel concerns, the storm may lead to downed tree limbs and power outages, particularly in areas still recovering from last weekend's winter storm. Residents are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of emergencies.
For those needing to travel, the latest road conditions can be accessed through the NWS website at www.weather.gov/pah/roads
For more information on the storm's impact and updates, read our related article: NWS says 'unusual' winter storm to layer Southeast Missouri
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.