NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Snow keeps falling in the area

The National Weather Service warns of a winter storm with 4-7 inches of snow expected. Hazardous travel and potential power outages are anticipated.

The Southeast Missourian building, First Presbyterian Church and the KFVS Tower show through the snow on Jan. 10, 2025.
The Southeast Missourian building, First Presbyterian Church and the KFVS Tower show through the snow on Jan. 10, 2025.
A Southeast Missouri State University campus police car drives Broadway at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Drivers reported that roads were slippery around stop signs.
A Southeast Missouri State University campus police car drives Broadway at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Drivers reported that roads were slippery around stop signs.
Cape Girardeau City Hall is covered by snow.
Cape Girardeau City Hall is covered by snow.
Christmas wreaths decorate the gazebo at Ivers Park in Girardeau during a snowfall. Up to 7 inches are expected.
Christmas wreaths decorate the gazebo at Ivers Park in Girardeau during a snowfall. Up to 7 inches are expected.
Downtown Cape Girardeau is blanketed with snow on Friday, Jan. 10.
Downtown Cape Girardeau is blanketed with snow on Friday, Jan. 10.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a winter storm warning effective from Jan. 10 at 3:38 a.m. CST until Jan. 11 at 12:00 a.m. CST. The warning predicts heavy snow with total accumulations ranging from 4 to 7 inches. The heaviest snowfall is expected in southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and west Kentucky.

The storm is anticipated to create hazardous travel conditions, impacting both morning and evening commutes. Residents are advised to plan for slippery roads and potential travel disruptions. The NWS has urged caution and advised against unnecessary travel, emphasizing the importance of preparedness.

Potential for Power Outages

In addition to travel concerns, the storm may lead to downed tree limbs and power outages, particularly in areas still recovering from last weekend's winter storm. Residents are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of emergencies.

For those needing to travel, the latest road conditions can be accessed through the NWS website at www.weather.gov/pah/roads

For more information on the storm's impact and updates, read our related article: NWS says 'unusual' winter storm to layer Southeast Missouri

